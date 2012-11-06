* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls 13 bps to 3.2033 pct
* Central bank injects 277 bln yuan via reverse repos
* Market players expect sustained ample liquidity during NPC
meeting
SHANGHAI, Nov 6 China's money rates slid on
Tuesday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 277
billion yuan ($44.35 billion) into the banking system during
open market operations.
After the injection of funds through reverse bond repurchase
agreements, the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond
repurchase rate fell to 3.2033 percent, down 12.58
basis points from Monday's close of 3.3291 percent.
The 14-day repo rate was little changed at
3.4261 percent from 3.3291 percent, and the shortest overnight
one-day repo rate slumped to 2.5407 percent from
2.6945 percent.
Dealers said they expect money conditions to remain loose as
the Communist Party Congress gets underway on Thursday for a
complicated, once-a-decade transition to a fifth generation of
leaders.
China's interest rate swaps (IRS) were little changed on
Tuesday as market players awaited upcoming monthly data,
including key inflation readings that inform central bank
decision-making about monetary policy.
One-year IRS were at 3.16 percent, down 1 basis
point from Monday's close of 3.17 percent, while the benchmark
five-year IRS dipped to 3.38 percent from 3.39
percent on Monday.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2033 3.3291 -12.58
7-day SHIBOR 3.1952 3.3308 -13.56
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.25 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)