* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls 8 bps to 3.1271 pct
* Market players expect c.bank will inject more funds
Thursday
* IRS rates steady
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Nov 7 China's money rates were a touch
lower on Wednesday on expectations of a further injection of
funds into the market by the central bank this week to keep
liquidity stable.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 7.72 basis points to 3.1271 percent from
Tuesday's close of 3.2042 percent.
The 14-day repo rate inched down to 3.3275
percent from 3.4095 percent, but the shortest overnight one-day
repo rate edged up to 2.5793 percent from 2.5363
percent.
China's central bank injected 277 billion yuan ($44.35
billion) into the banking system via open market operations on
Tuesday and is expected to make another large injection on
Thursday.
Maturing reverse repos and bills will cause a net drain of
523 billion this week, which will be offset by injections made
during the regular open market operations on Tuesday and
Thursday.
The central bank's new liquidity management strategy has
evolved significantly this year as regulators rely increasingly
on massive, but short-term, injections to micromanage liquidity
on a weekly basis, instead of using blunter long-term tools that
can cause macroeconomic distortions.
Dealers said they expect the central bank to generally keep
liquidity loose for most of November and December, during which
time the Ministry of Finance customarily injects 1 to 2 trillion
yuan into the banking system to facilitate the partial refund of
corporate income taxes pre-paid earlier in the year.
The interest rate swaps (IRS) were flat on Wednesday, with
one-year IRS flat at 3.14 percent, unchanged from
Tuesday's close, while the benchmark five-year IRS
inched to 3.39 percent from 3.36 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.1271 3.2042 - 7.72
7-day SHIBOR 3.1952 3.3308 -13.56
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.25 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)