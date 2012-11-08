* Benchmark 7-day repo rate rises 16 bps to 3.2769 pct * C.bank unexpectedly drains 101 billion yuan from market * Money rates seen staying stable during party Congress SHANGHAI, Nov 8 China's money rates rose after the central bank's open market operations on Thursday unexpectedly resulted in a net drain of 101 billion yuan ($16.18 billion) from the banking system this week, but dealers still expect rates to remain stable during the ongoing Communist Party Congress. The Chinese authorities are expected to keen on maintaining stability in financial markets while the party hands power to a fifth generation of leaders. Last week, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a record high of 379 billion yuan into the banking system to keep liquidity ample. On Tuesday, the PBOC injected 277 billion yuan, and traders had expected a further injection on Thursday to bridge the 533 billion yuan scheduled to drain from the system this week. Instead the bank injected only 145 billion yuan, allowing a net drain of 101 billion for the week and putting upward pressure on rates. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 15.82 basis points to 3.2769 percent from 3.1187 percent at the close on Wednesday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.3951 percent from 3.3126 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose to 2.5781 percent from 2.5756 percent. Interest rate swaps (IRS) were little changed on Thursday, with few players expecting changes to monetary policy in the near term. Market players expect data to be released on Friday will show inflation slowed in October. One-year IRS was at 3.13 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close, while the benchmark five-year IRS edged up to 3.36 percent from 3.34 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2769 3.1187 +15.82 7-day SHIBOR 3.2792 3.1229 +15.63 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2437 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)