* PBOC will drain net 75 bln yuan this week
* Maturing bills will inject 52 bln yuan on Friday
* Money rates may fall slightly in near term
By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Nov 15 China's money rates remained
steady on Thursday, as refunds to banks based on deposit reserve
requirements helped offset a net liquidity drain from the
central bank, traders said.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 2.19 basis points to 3.3235 percent by
midday from Wednesday's close of 3.3454 percent.
The 14-day rate was basically flat at 3.4185
percent, while the one-day repo rate edged down to
2.2881 percent from 2.3005 percent.
Commercial banks' cash balances were buoyed by rebates on
their central bank reserves, whose volume is determined by the
required reserve ratio (RRR).
Banks usually receive rebates on the second RRR adjustment
date following month- or quarter-end, due to a drop in their
deposit balances. The drop occurs as temporary deposits that had
been used to dress up their period-end reports flow back out of
the system.
The temporary surge in deposits at month-end forces banks to
increase their reserves on the first RRR adjustment date - on
the fifth of each month - and that draws liquidity out of the
market.
But traders say that when those deposits flow back out, the
extra reserves are refunded on the second RRR assessment, on the
15th of each month. That injects money into the system.
With liquidity conditions good, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) injected only a small volume of funds in open market
operations this week, which will end with a net drain of 75
billion yuan ($12 billion).
Conditions will improve further on Friday when maturing PBOC
bills will automatically inject 52 billion yuan.
"Our bank instructed me to be more aggressive in lending
money today," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
"Overall market liquidity conditions are quite good. Money
market rate may have some room to slip in the near term."
Still, banks and companies have already started considering
their positions before a surge of demand for cash that stretches
from the last weeks of December through Chinese lunar new year,
which in 2013 is in early February. The traditional surge will
become the main factor hindering a significant fall in money
rates in coming months, traders said.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3235 3.3454 - 2.19
7-day SHIBOR 3.3167 3.3483 - 3.16
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2276 Chinese yuan)
