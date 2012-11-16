* Dealers note low demand for money * Banks boosted by PBOC reserve requirement refunds * Market players expect net drain next week By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Nov 16 China's money rates fell on Friday, with the key seven-day rate slumping more than 40 basis points, as dealers said ample liquidity had created a temporary mismatch between supply and demand. "As most of us have enough money to hand, finding counterparties who need to borrow funds is difficult for now," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Dealers said the situation was partly caused by the People's Bank of China refunding excess pre-payments made to meet reserve requirement ratios earlier in the year. The rebates buoyed commercial banks' cash balances. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slumped 42.11 basis points to 2.9031 percent by midday from Thursday's close of 3.3242 percent. The 14-day rate fell slightly to 3.4648 percent, while the one-day repo rate was almost flat at 2.2810 percent from 2.2757 percent. Dealers expected the central bank could allow another net drain from the money market next week given the apparent lack of demand for cash. Maturing central bank bills and bond repurchase agreements will drain a net 227 billion yuan ($36.45 billion) from the market next week. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9031 3.3242 +42.11 7-day SHIBOR 3.9075 3.3167 +59.08 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2276 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)