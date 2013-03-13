* PBOC polls primary dealers on reverse repo demand
* Seven-day repo rate falls nearly 3 bps to 3.01 pct
SHANGHAI, March 13 China's benchmark seven-day
money rate slid on Wednesday after the central bank polled
primary dealers about demand for reverse repos, suggesting the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) might inject cash during
Thursday's open market operations.
The seven-day repo rate dropped nearly three
basis points to 3.01 percent during the morning session, and the
overnight rate also adjusted slightly downward to
2.07 percent. The 14-day repo rate, however, rose by more than
20 basis points to 2.96 percent.
The PBOC has drained funds from the interbank market
steadily since markets reopened on Feb. 18 at the end of the
Chinese Spring Festival holiday, but liquidity has remained
ample, keeping downward pressure on short-term rates, which
remain at or below 3 percent.
It drained 26 billion yuan ($4.18 billion) on Tuesday during
open market operations, bringing the net drain for 2013 up to
584 billion yuan.
However, the drains have been offset by inflows of foreign
money, stronger exports, and actions by the central bank to
sterilise inflows and stabilise the exchange rate,
which have injected yuan into financial markets.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.0123 3.0410 -2.87
7-day SHIBOR 3.0350 3.0700 -3.50
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2162 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)