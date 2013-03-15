* Main 7-day repo rate jumps over 28 bps to 3.3754 pct
* Market players remain concerned over Minsheng bank's bond
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 15 China's key seven-day money
rates jumped on Friday due to worries over a money drain
resulting from China Minsheng Banking Corp's
20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) convertible
bond issue.
But dealers said money conditions should loosen again next
week as most financial institutions have received refunds from
overpayments of estimated reserve requirement ratios (RRR).
"Liquidity is not tight. I am still lending money," said a
dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
The seven-day repo rate jumped 28.15 basis
points to 3.3754 percent at midday, and the overnight rate
adjusted slightly upward to 2.0497 percent. The
14-day repo rate, dipped slightly by more than 1 basis points to
3.0746 percent.
In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) also fell
Friday. One-year IRS gained slightly to 2.23
percent, from Thursday's close of 3.22 percent, and the
benchmark five-year IRS rose to 3.64 percent from
3.62 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3754 3.0939 +28.15
7-day SHIBOR 3.3905 3.0840 +30.65
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
MARKET DRIVERS
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- More TSF, less loans in 2013
- Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013
(Editing by Kim Coghill)