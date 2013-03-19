SHANGHAI, March 19 China's benchmark short-term
money rate slipped on Tuesday after the central bank drained 39
billion yuan ($6.27 billion) from money markets via open market
operations, offsetting the 40 billion yuan set to flow back into
markets this week from maturing instruments.
The volume-weighted average rate for the benchmark seven-day
repo weakened slightly to 2.97 percent during the
morning session, down over 6 basis points from Tuesday's close.
The overnight rate slid more strongly, losing 27 basis
points, but the longer-term 14-day repo gained 2.6 bps as
dealers said banks increased demand for longer-term funds to get
through the upcoming quarterly reporting period.
"The market is still relatively relaxed," said a trader at a
bank in Shanghai. "Getting over the quarterly demand hump
increased demand for 14-day repos a little bit, not much."
She added that the market easily digested the central bank's
freshly issued 28-day forward repos.
Market rates remain around or below 3 percent, which dealers
say is indicative of accomodative liquidity conditions.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.9681 3.0319 -6.38
7-day SHIBOR 2.9730 3.0860 -11.30
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2158 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Steven Bian; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)