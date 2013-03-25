* Key 7-day repo rate falls 3 bps to 2.91 percent
* Overnight rate slumps to 29-month low at 1.63 pct
* Bank forex purchases support yuan liquidity
* Rates now have little room to fall further
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, March 25 China's money rates fell
further on Monday on expectations of a liquidity injection
through the foreign exchange market.
The yuan spot rate hit a record high in the forex
market on Monday, which traders say suggests heavy capital
inflows. Purchases of foreign exchange by the central bank add
to the supply of base money in the system.
A sudden surge of capital inflows into China this year has
sparked worries that Beijing will move to sterilise them by
tightening monetary policy, damaging a tenuous equity rally and
cramping economic recovery.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell three basis points from Friday's close
to 2.91 percent.
The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.49 percent
from 3.71 percent, and the one-day repo rate
dipped to 1.63 percent, its lowest level since November 2010,
from 1.73 percent on Friday.
"Recently, I can feel clearly that the money in the market
is really ample, even though the central bank keeps trying to
drain funds with forward repos," said a dealer at a Chinese
commercial bank in Shanghai.
The central bank shifted to draining cash in February by
using longer-term forward repos, a reversal from months of using
reverse repos to inject short-term cash.
But several dealers said that money rates have now little
room to fall further due to demand for funds ahead of the Tomb
Sweeping Day holiday and the end of the quarter.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.9126 2.9376 -2.50
7-day SHIBOR 2.9230 2.9790 -5.60
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- More TSF, less loans in 2013
- Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
- China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)