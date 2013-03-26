* Key 7-day money rate rises 12 bps to 3.04 pct * C.bank drains 32 bln yuan via open market operations * Longer-term rates jump on quarter-end, holiday demand By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, March 26 China's money rates gained slightly on Tuesday after the central bank drained funds from the interbank market via open market operations. China's central bank drained 32 billion yuan ($5.15 billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday. With only five billion yuan of previously-issued repos due to mature this week, the central bank's action guarantees a net drain of at least 27 billion yuan this week. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 12 basis points to 3.04 percent from Monday's close to 2.92 percent. The 14-day repo rate jumped to 3.73 percent from 3.50 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose to 1.65 percent from 1.62 percent from Monday's close. Dealers said the major reason for a jump in the 14-day repo rate is demand for funds ahead of the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, which begins on April 4, as well as the end of the quarter. Despite Tuesday's rise, conditions remain comfortable, as a seven-day rate of 3.04 percent is generally seen as signalling loose conditions. Dealers said money conditions could remain ample in the near term, thanks to inflow of liquidity through other channels, especially foreign exchange. The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday that hot money is flowing into the Chinese market due to the steady recovery of the economy. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0395 2.9187 +12.08 7-day SHIBOR 3.0250 2.9230 +10.20 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More TSF, less loans in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Eric Meijer)