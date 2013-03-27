* Benchmark 7-day repo rate slumps to 3-week low of 2.83 pct * 14-day rate extends rise due to upcoming holiday * Overnight rate still at rock bottom levels * Forex inflows support liquidity By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, March 27 China's seven-day repo rate fell to its lowest in three weeks on Wednesday because of ample liquidity in the interbank money market, but dealers said there could be a rebound soon. Strong foreign exchange inflows have ensured money conditions remain comfortable, dealers said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slumped 21 basis points to 2.83 percent from Tuesday's close of 3.04 percent, the lowest level since March 8. Several dealers said they expected the key seven-day rate could rebound in coming days due to a strong demand for this tenor. "Because of the national holiday, the actual term of the loan is longer than seven days, which will boost demand," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai, referring to the fact that the market will be closed on the day when seven-day repo loans would normally mature. The 14-day repo rate jumped to 4.01 percent from 3.70 percent in the previous session due to strong fund demand ahead of the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, which begins on April 4, as well as the end of the quarter. The one-day repo rate rose to 1.73 percent from Monday's close of 1.64 percent. The market is awaiting central bank data due out this week or next on the volume of foreign exchange purchases by Chinese banks, including the central bank, in February. Chinese banks purchased a record 683.7 billion yuan in January, a record high. Loose liquidity conditions in recent weeks suggest that central bank foreign exchange purchases, which add to the base money supply, remained heavy in February. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8273 3.0404 -21.32 7-day SHIBOR 3.0250 2.9230 +10.20 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More non-bank financing in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)