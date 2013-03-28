* Main 7-day repo rate up 31 bps but still at low level
* 14-day rate drops while overnight rate inches up
* Forex inflows support liquidity
By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, March 28 China's money rates were
mixed on Thursday as cash calls ahead of the end of the first
quarter offset abundant liquidity in the market, traders said.
Strong foreign exchange inflows since the start of this year
have ensured money conditions remain comfortable even at times
when there is need for greater cash to meet regulatory
requirements, traders said.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate gained 31 basis points to 3.17 percent by
midday on Thursday, still a relatively low level.
The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.87 percent
from Wednesday's 3.98 percent, while the overnight rate
inched up to 1.74 percent from 1.73 percent.
Traders said an abundance of liquidity in the market meant
the main seven-day rate could fall as early as Friday afternoon
when institutions have prepared enough cash for demand at the
end of the quarter.
"The 7-day rte rallied today due to end-quarter demand,"
said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the
temporary demand could fade out as early as tomorrow afternoon."
The market is awaiting central bank data due out this week
or next on the volume of foreign exchange purchases by Chinese
banks, including the central bank, in February.
Chinese banks purchased a record 683.7 billion yuan in
January, a record high. Loose liquidity conditions in recent
weeks suggest that central bank foreign exchange purchases,
which add to the base money supply, remained heavy in February.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.1758 2.8637 +31.21
7-day SHIBOR 3.1770 2.8490 +32.80
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
