* Quarter-end demand boosts 1-day rate, jumps 95 bps
* Key 7-day rate rises 24 bps to 3.42 percent
By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, March 29 China's shortest overnight
money rate jumped over 95 basis points on Friday due to strong
demand for funds ahead of the quarter-end, while other rates
remained mixed.
The overnight rate jumped to 2.70 percent from
1.75 percent on Thursday, while the 14-day repo rate
fell back to 3.54 percent from 3.84 percent.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate had gained 24 basis points to 3.42 percent by
midday.
Dealers said the rise in the seven-day money rate was
because the effective length of the loan would be longer than
seven days due to a Chinese public holiday next week. This means
that the seven day loan will actually extend to 10 days,
boosting demand for the tenor.
Market participants expected money conditions to continue to
ease in the near term due to strong foreign exchange inflows.
The market is waiting for central bank data due this week or
next week on the volume of foreign exchange purchases in
February by Chinese banks, including the central bank.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4230 3.1856 +23.74
7-day SHIBOR 3.3940 3.1770 +21.70
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- More TSF, less loans in 2013
- Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
- China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Editing by Joseph Radford)