* Overnight rate tumbles 70 bps to 2.00 pct
* Key 7-day money rate falls 5 bps to 3.40 pct
* Rates at low levels, unlikely to fall further
* Foreign exchange inflows boost liquidity
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 1 China's overnight funding rate
slumped on Monday as fund demand waned following the end of the
quarter, but the benchmark seven-day rate only dipped slightly
as market players remained cautious over demand during an
upcoming national holiday.
The overnight weighted-average bond repurchase rate
dropped 70 basis points (bps) to 2.00 percent,
while the 14-day repo rate fell to 3.43 percent
from 3.57 percent on Friday.
The benchmark seven-day rate fell five bps to
3.40 percent by midday.
Rates may have little room to fall further in advance of a
national holiday lataer this week. China's markets will be
closed on April 4 and 5 for Tomb Sweeping Day.
Dealers said money conditions could remain ample in the near
term, thanks mainly to foreign exchange inflows.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3956 3.4419 -4.63
7-day SHIBOR 3.4040 3.3940 -1.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
MARKET DRIVERS
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- More TSF, less loans in 2013
- Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
- China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
