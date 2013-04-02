* 7-day repo rate flat at 3.41 pct
* C.bank drains funds for seventh straight week
* Fears of aggressive monetary tightening have waned
* Forex inflows boost liquidity
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 2 China's money rates were
little changed on Tuesday, as the market shrugged off a mild
drain of funds by the central bank amid signs of strong foreign
exchange inflows.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate was at 3.41 percent, essentially unchanged
from Monday's close.
The overnight repo rate edged up by 2 basis
points to 2.02 percent - still a very low level by historical
standards.
The seven-day rate has risen steadily from a recent low of
2.49 percent on March 6 to 3.44 percent on Friday, driven by the
traditional quarter-end liquidity squeeze in which banks
scramble to attract deposits to enhance their quarterly
financial statements.
Rates have remained near that level this week in advance of
the two-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday that begins on Thursday.
Banks typically prepare extra liquidity to meet customer cash
withdrawals during national holidays.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has now conducted net
liquidity withdrawals from interbank market for seven
consecutive weeks, but the amounts have been moderate. The PBOC
conducted a net 30 billion yuan withdrawal this week, down from
57 billion yuan withdrawn last week.
Traders say the moderate withdrawals are aimed at
sterilizing a portion of the liquidity created by strong foreign
exchange inflows in the early months of the year, rather than an
effort to make conditions substantially tighter.
Concerns that spiked in late February and early March about
aggressive tightening by the central bank appear to have waned.
One-year interest-rate swaps were quoted at 3.23
percent near midday, implying that the market believes the
seven-day repo rate will fall from its current level over the
next year.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4130 3.4117 +0.13
7-day SHIBOR 3.4070 3.4040 +0.30
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- Non-bank financing to rise in 2013
- Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and
fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent
months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
- China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC:
r.reuters.com/jas95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity,
but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>