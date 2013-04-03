* Key 7-day money rate falls 16 bps to 3.25 pct * Maturing bills will boost liquidity in April * Forex inflows also adding liquidity * Funds ample despite moderate c.bank liquidity drains By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, April 3 China's key money market rate fell on Wednesday as market players expressed confidence that money conditions would remain comfortable following the two-day national holiday. Dealers said central bank bills due to mature this month should ensure adequate liquidity market. A total of 105 billion yuan will mature in April, injecting funds into the market, according to Reuters calculations. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 17 basis points (bps) to 3.25 percent near midday, while the 14-day repo rate was little changed at 3.46 percent. The overnight repo rate edged up by 6 basis points to 2.09 percent - still a very low level by historical standards. Dealers said they expected the money rates could fall further following the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, which begins on Thursday, amid signs of healthy foreign exchange' inflows into China's interbank market. The People's Bank of China has withdrawn funds via open market operations for seven straight weeks, but the volume has been moderate. In an interview published in the official China Securities Journal on Thursday, Yu Yongding, economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and former member of the central bank's monetary policy committee, said that China could face strong fund inflows for an extended period due to weak economic growth in developed countries and loose monetary policy by Western central banks. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2533 3.4195 -16.62 7-day SHIBOR 3.2970 3.4070 -11.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)