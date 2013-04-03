* Key 7-day money rate falls 16 bps to 3.25 pct
* Maturing bills will boost liquidity in April
* Forex inflows also adding liquidity
* Funds ample despite moderate c.bank liquidity drains
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 3 China's key money market rate
fell on Wednesday as market players expressed confidence that
money conditions would remain comfortable following the two-day
national holiday.
Dealers said central bank bills due to mature this month
should ensure adequate liquidity market. A total of 105 billion
yuan will mature in April, injecting funds into the market,
according to Reuters calculations.
The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate
fell 17 basis points (bps) to 3.25 percent near midday, while
the 14-day repo rate was little changed at 3.46
percent.
The overnight repo rate edged up by 6 basis
points to 2.09 percent - still a very low level by historical
standards.
Dealers said they expected the money rates could fall
further following the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, which begins on
Thursday, amid signs of healthy foreign exchange' inflows into
China's interbank market.
The People's Bank of China has withdrawn funds via open
market operations for seven straight weeks, but the volume has
been moderate.
In an interview published in the official China Securities
Journal on Thursday, Yu Yongding, economist at the Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences and former member of the central
bank's monetary policy committee, said that China could face
strong fund inflows for an extended period due to weak economic
growth in developed countries and loose monetary policy by
Western central banks.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2533 3.4195 -16.62
7-day SHIBOR 3.2970 3.4070 -11.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
