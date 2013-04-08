* Benchmark 7-day money rate drops 5 bps to 3.27 pct * Other tenors rebound after recent steep falls * Liquidity seen abundant on factors such as Japan easing * PBOC expected to continue draining money from market By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, April 8 China's money rates were mixed on Monday, with an abundance of liquidity offset by caution ahead of Tuesday's central bank open market operations, traders said. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 5 basis points to 3.27 percent near midday, but the overnight rate rose 16 bps to 2.19 percent, while the 14-day repo rate gained 8 bps to 3.10 percent. Traders were confident that money conditions will remain comfortable in the near term, in part due to heavy capital inflows into China this year, driven by large-scale quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other Western central banks since the second half of 2012. In the latest bout of such easing, the Bank of Japan unleashed the world's most intense burst of monetary stimulus on Thursday, promising to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years. "Japan's latest aggressive easing will surely push more money to flow into Chinese markets, although the impact will be gradual," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the market is cautious not to overreact to the Japanese easing, as the (Chinese) central bank is expected to continue to drain money from the markets in the near term." The People's Bank of China has been mopping up funds via its open market operations for most of the year, although the volume of its fund withdrawals has been moderate. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2676 3.3188 - 5.12 7-day SHIBOR 3.2790 3.3230 - 4.40 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Eric Meijer)