* Benchmark 7-day money rate drops 5 bps to 3.27 pct
* Other tenors rebound after recent steep falls
* Liquidity seen abundant on factors such as Japan easing
* PBOC expected to continue draining money from market
By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's money rates were mixed
on Monday, with an abundance of liquidity offset by caution
ahead of Tuesday's central bank open market operations, traders
said.
The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate
fell 5 basis points to 3.27 percent near midday, but the
overnight rate rose 16 bps to 2.19 percent, while
the 14-day repo rate gained 8 bps to 3.10
percent.
Traders were confident that money conditions will remain
comfortable in the near term, in part due to heavy capital
inflows into China this year, driven by large-scale quantitative
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other Western central
banks since the second half of 2012.
In the latest bout of such easing, the Bank of Japan
unleashed the world's most intense burst of monetary stimulus on
Thursday, promising to inject about $1.4 trillion into the
economy in less than two years.
"Japan's latest aggressive easing will surely push more
money to flow into Chinese markets, although the impact will be
gradual," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai.
"But the market is cautious not to overreact to the Japanese
easing, as the (Chinese) central bank is expected to continue to
drain money from the markets in the near term."
The People's Bank of China has been mopping up funds via its
open market operations for most of the year, although the volume
of its fund withdrawals has been moderate.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2676 3.3188 - 5.12
7-day SHIBOR 3.2790 3.3230 - 4.40
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)