By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 10 China's money rates were
mixed on Wednesday as a recent slowdown of capital inflows -
illustrated by March's trade deficit - was offset by the
system's still-abundant liquidity and optimism over future
supply, traders said.
The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate
dropped nearly 7 basis points to 3.2 percent by midday, while
the overnight rate slipped 2 bps to 2.13 percent
but the 14-day rate rose 8 bps to 3.23 percent.
China reported a trade deficit of $884 million in March as a
forecast-busting 14.1 percent year-on-year surge in imports
eclipsed export growth of 10 percent.
"Money supply still slightly exceeds demand for now," said a
trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"This is a continuation of general easy money conditions in
the markets this year, supported by a willingness to lend based
on optimism over future supply, partly from the central bank,"
the trader said.
On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net
11 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) into the markets through open
market operations. According to Reuters calculations based on
official data, another 105 billion yuan worth of central bank
bills are set to mature in April, which will also inject funds.
However, the markets will see major cash outflows in April
and May as companies make tax payments, traders said. In those
two months last year, firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan in
taxes, Reuters calculated based on official data.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2047 3.2704 - 6.57
7-day SHIBOR 3.2170 3.2880 - 7.10
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
