* Key 7-day money rate rise 6.21 bps to 3.03 pct
* C.bank drains 58 bln yuan via open market operation
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 16 China's money rates moved in
a small range on Tuesday as the central bank's open market
operations signaled its intention to keep money conditions
comfortable in the near term.
The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate
rose six basis points to 3.03 percent by midday, while the
overnight rate slipped three bps to 2.02 percent,
and the 14-day rate fell 1.38 bps to 3.05
percent.
China's central bank drained 58 billion yuan ($9.4
billion)from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday, traders said.
But with a combined 39 billion yuan in central bank repos
and bills maturing on Tuesday, the net result was an injection
of 19 billion yuan into the markets, according to Reuters
calculations.
Maturing bills and repos will inject 87 billion yuan into
the banking system for the entire week.
But traders said the money rates could rise in coming days
as they expect major deposit outflows in April and May due to
corporate tax payments. In those two months last year, firms
paid a combined 700 billion yuan ($113 billion) in taxes,
according to a Reuters calculation based on official data.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.0346 2.9725 +6.21
7-day SHIBOR 3.0440 2.9810 +6.30
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)