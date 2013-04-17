* Key 7-day money rate dips 2 bps to 3.01 pct * Longer term rate up on month-end demand * Scheduled tax payments may also lift rates By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan SHANGHAI, April 17 China's money rates were mixed on Wednesday, with the key seven-day money rate dipping slightly, but longer term tenors rose, buoyed by month-end demand. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate fell two basis points to 3.01 percent by midday, while the shortest overnight rate slipped one basis point to 2.01 percent. Meanwhile, the key 14-day rate gained five bps to 3.11 percent and the 21-day rate jumped 19 bps to 3.43 percent. Dealers said that on top of the month-end demand, regular corporate tax payments could also lift money rates in coming days. Traders expect major deposit outflows in April and May due to corporate tax payments. In those two months last year, firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan ($113 billion) in taxes, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0063 3.0264 -2.01 7-day SHIBOR 3.0130 3.0440 -3.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)