* Overnight money rate at 3-week high of 2.21 pct
* Key 7-day repo rate drops 9 bps to 2.91
* Companies tax payment is key reason - dealers
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 18 China's one-day money rate
jumped to a three-week high on Thursday as corporates prepared
for upcoming tax payments, but the key seven-day repo rate slid,
showing ample funds in the market, dealers said.
The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate
fell 9 basis points to 2.91 percent by midday, while the
overnight rate jumped 20 bps to 2.21 percent, and
the 14-day rate jumped 28 bps to 3.40 percent.
Dealers said there were major deposit outflows in April and
May due to corporate tax payments. In those two months last
year, firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan ($113 billion) in
taxes, according to a Reuters calculation based on official
data.
"The key reason for the rise in the overnight rate is the tax
payment, but the situation is not that bad, we still can borrow
money," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
The People's Bank of China conducted a net drain of 14
billion yuan ($2.27 billion) via open market operations this
week, but dealers said such a small amount has little
impact on market liquidity and the central bank will continue to
keep money condition accommodative in the near term.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.9062 2.9981 - 9.19
7-day SHIBOR 2.8950 3.0130 -11.80
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.1723 Chinese yuan)
