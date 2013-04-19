* Overnight repo rate at 2.52 pct, a 3-week high * Companies' tax payments the key reason - traders * Market participants expect funds to remain loose By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan SHANGHAI, April 19 China's shortest overnight money rate jumped to a three-week high on Friday as corporate tax payments had boosted money demand, dealers said. The overnight repo rate jumped 30 basis points (bps) to 2.52 percent around midday from 2.22 percent on Thursday, and the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 19 bps to 3.09 percent from 2.90 percent. Dealers pointed to major deposit outflows in April and May due to corporate tax payments. In those two months last year, firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan ($113 billion) in taxes, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data. "The major reason (for the demand) is still the tax payments," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Small banks, even some big banks, are not able to borrow money today." "However, I still expect funds will remain ample in the near future; you can see that the longer-term money rates only changed a little." The 14-day repo rate edged up to 3.51 percent around midday from 3.42 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0933 2.9036 +18.97 7-day SHIBOR 3.0850 2.8950 +19.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)