* 1-day repo rate jumps to fresh 3-week high * Market still worries over companies tax payment * Key 7-day rise 2 bps to 3.13 percent By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 22 China's money rates extended their firming trend on Monday, with the overnight money rate hitting a three-week high on worries over pending deposit outflows due to corporate tax payments, dealers said. The overnight repo rate jumped 12 basis points (bps) to 2.65 percent by midday, up from 2.53 percent on Friday. The unofficial benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose two bps to 2.13 percent from 23.11 percent, while the 14-day repo rate rose to 3.59 percent from 3.53 percent. "Money is tighter than before. Even the big banks are borrowing funds," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. During April and May last year, firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan ($113 billion) worth of taxes, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Dealers said money rates could hover around high levels this week because of strong money demand expected toward the end of the month. Escrow payments to regulators are due at the end of every month, which often causes a rise in rates, and the upcoming Labour Day holiday in early May will see money markets close for several days, increasing demand for cash. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1317 3.1076 +2.41 7-day SHIBOR 3.1230 3.0850 +3.80 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China seeks to curb speculative flows without tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>