* Key 7-day money rate jumps to 4.77 pct
* Drain of liquidity from corporate tax payments
* Large banks' excess pricing power may also be a factor
* Banks hoard liquidity in advance of Labor Day holiday
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 24 China's money rates jumped
again on Wednesday, with the key seven-day repo rate rising by
over 100 basis points to a 14-month high due to liquidity
outflows caused by corporate tax payments, dealers said.
But dealers also said a few large institutions may be taking
advantage of their strong pricing power to enforce high rates.
"I think tax payments are just a part of the reason," said a
dealer at a major state-owned bank in Beijing.
"Most funds are concentrated in a few institutions, so we
cannot rule out the possibility that they have raised prices to
gain profits."
Corporate income tax payments cause a net withdrawal of
liquidity from China's interbank market because the tax funds
cause a reduction of corporate deposits and a corresponding
increase of so-called fiscal deposits, which are not available
for interbank lending.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 112 bps to 4.77 percent from 3.64
percent, the highest level since February 2012.
The overnight repo rate jumped 105 bps to 4.08
percent by midday, up from 3.03 percent on Tuesday, while the
14-day repo rate gained 50 bps to 4.66 percent
from 4.16 percent.
Dealers also said money demand was increasing due to the
upcoming Labor Day holiday, when banks stockpile liquidity to
accommodate household and corporate cash withdrawals. China's
market will be closed from April 29 to May 1 .
China's largest state banks control more than half of all
deposits in the banking system. This ample source of liquidity
allows them to serve as the dominant lenders in China's
interbank market. Smaller banks, who have smaller and less
stable deposit bases, are typically net borrowers.
In times of elevated liquidity demand, the largest banks
sometimes wield even greater pricing power than usual,
especially if one or more of the so-called Big 4 banks
temporarily stops offering interbank loans, perhaps in
expectation of holiday-related deposit outflows.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.7659 3.6412 +112.47
7-day SHIBOR 4.7540 3.5700 +118.40
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)