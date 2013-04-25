By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 25 China's money rates continued to climb in Thursday as liquidity tightened, with the unofficial benchmark seven-day repo rate crossing the 5 percent mark by midday, the highest it has been since late Feb. 2012. The rise in rates was not slowed by the central bank's decision to let funds flow back into money markets to the tune of 124 billion yuan ($20.07 billion) this week through open market operations. This marked the first time the central bank has injected net weekly funds since February when markets reopened after the week-long Spring Festival, but traders said markets were unimpressed by the amount injected given the tightness of conditions. Instead the move was interpreted as a fresh commitment to neutral policy. Overnight rates and 14-day rates also climbed. The effects of open market operations on intra-day rates are often delayed by a day or two as funds move through the system, and traders said that there was limited room for further rises in rates. The upward pressure on rates is driven by three factors. Corporates are preparing funds to make upcoming tax payments. Banks are also hoarding cash, both to make escrow payments to meet regulatory reserve ratios and to ensure they have enough cash on hand to meet demand during an upcoming holiday that will see the interbank market close for three days between April 29 and May 1. This closure means there will be no Tuesday session of open market operations next week, denying banks the opportunity to raise cash at that time. The money market will be open over the weekend prior for a special session, but the foreign exchange market will be closed. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 5.0164 4.7353 +28.11 7-day SHIBOR 5.0210 4.7540 +26.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1781 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)