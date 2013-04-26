By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 26 China's money rates staged a
massive retreat on Friday, one day after the central bank
conducted its first weekly net injection since February.
The volume-weighted average overnight rate
shed over 129 basis points landing around 3 percent by midday.
The seven-day rate sank from Thursday's close of
4.99 percent to 3.55 percent, losing over 140 basis points, with
the 14- and 21-day tenors posting similarly dramatic declines.
Rates had been rising steadily in recent weeks, with the
unofficial benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement rate
trading above 5 percent on Thursday, its highest level since
Feb. 2012.
The People's Bank of China had been steadily draining funds
since markets reopened after a week-long holiday to mark the
Lunar New Year in February, but this week it allowed a net
weekly injection for the first time, allowing 124 billion yuan
($20.09 billion) to flow back into the system from maturing
bills and forward repos.
As frequently happens in China's interbank market, the
market took a day to digest the change in liquidity conditions,
but rates dropped dramatically on Friday morning, with the most
commonly traded contract rates shedding over a full percentage
point in a single day.
The change signifies a return toward the status quo neutral
rate environment traders say regulators are attempting to
maintain. Recent hikes in rates, they said, were provoked by a
confluence of temporary factors, including upcoming tax payments
and the three day holiday, which had put pressure on the
short-term money supply.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.5481 4.9876 -143.95
7-day SHIBOR 3.5270 5.0210 -149.40
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan)
