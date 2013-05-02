By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 2 China's money rates eased on
Thursday after a three-day holiday as cash flowed back into the
market after banks and their corporate clients wound down a
scramble to make tax and reserve escrow payments, traders said.
The volume-weighted average for the unofficial benchmark
seven-day repo rate was at 2.9421 at Thursday
midday, down from 2.9850 at last close. The overnight rate
and the 14-day rate posted similar
mild declines.
Rates had already begun to relax on Friday after the central
bank allowed 124 billion yuan to flow back into the money market
through open market operations, the first time it has injected
funds on a net basis since mid-February when markets reopened
after the lunar new year holiday.
Prior to that day, rates for the most commonly traded bond
repurchase contracts had been steadily rising, with the
volume-weighted average rate for the seven-day repo closing at
almost 5 percent on April 25, its highest since Feb. 2012.
The end of the month usually sees rates come under upward
pressure as banks adjust their accounts to meet regulatory ratio
requirements. The end of April was aggravated by corporates
stocking up on cash to make tax payments and by a holiday that
saw markets close for the first three days of the week, denying
banks access to fresh funds from the interbank market.
The People's Bank of China adopted a neutral stance during
Thursday's open market operations, draining 30 billion yuan
through of forward repos which exactly offset the 30 billion
yuan injected by maturing instruments this week.
Interest rate swaps (IRS) remained stable, and markets
appear to expect monetary policy to remain neutral, with
two-year IRS based on the benchmark one-year
deposit rate pricing at 2.9460. Since the
official one-year deposit rate remains at 3 percent, this
indicates the market is not currently betting on loosening or
tightening since changes to the rate are usually made in minimal
increments of 0.25 percent.
Some traders had previously expressed concern that an
ongoing investigation into the practice of "substitute holding"
of bonds by third parties for the purpose of evading regulatory
restrictions might have knock-on impact on liquidity, but there
has been little sign of trickle down.
A trader at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai said there was no
reason to worry that the investigation would result in dealers
holding back from trade.
"In terms of base money, dealers aren't that worried," he
said. The practice impacts how assets are traded back and forth,
he said, but has no impact on the net supply of money in the
system.
In addition to investigating the prevalence of substitute
bond holding, in which fund managers temporarily sell a portion
of their portfolio to a third party, regulators have also
suspended new account openings by non-financial institutions.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.9421 2.9850 -4.19
7-day SHIBOR 2.9190 3.0300 -11.10
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)