By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 3 China's money rates rose on Friday after sinking for two consecutive days, but traders said liquidity was not an issue and rates remained in accomodative territory near 3 percent. The unofficial benchmark weighted average seven-day repo stood at 3.2279 percent at midday, up from 2.9485 at close on Thursday. The one-day or "overnight" rate also rose to 3.0016 from 2.7975. The longer term 14-day rate rose more mildly to 3.0241, indicating expectations that money will be more ample in the future. "Actually the market is still pretty relaxed, and volatility is average," said a trader at a bank in Shanghai. "Upcoming regulatory escrow payments due next week might be having a slight impact, which is keeping the market from pushing rates lower." Markets digested a neutral move by the central bank during Thursday's open-market operations, when the bank effectively canceled out the impact of maturing repos by issuing the exact same amount of fresh repos, resulting in a net injection of zero for the week. Markets were only open for two days this week after a three-day holiday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2279 2.9485 +20.41 7-day SHIBOR 3.2370 2.9190 +31.80 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)