By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 3 China's money rates rose on
Friday after sinking for two consecutive days, but traders said
liquidity was not an issue and rates remained in accomodative
territory near 3 percent.
The unofficial benchmark weighted average seven-day repo
stood at 3.2279 percent at midday, up from 2.9485
at close on Thursday.
The one-day or "overnight" rate also rose to 3.0016 from
2.7975. The longer term 14-day rate rose more mildly to 3.0241,
indicating expectations that money will be more ample in the
future.
"Actually the market is still pretty relaxed, and volatility
is average," said a trader at a bank in Shanghai.
"Upcoming regulatory escrow payments due next week might be
having a slight impact, which is keeping the market from pushing
rates lower."
Markets digested a neutral move by the central bank during
Thursday's open-market operations, when the bank effectively
canceled out the impact of maturing repos by issuing the exact
same amount of fresh repos, resulting in a net injection of zero
for the week.
Markets were only open for two days this week after a
three-day holiday.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2279 2.9485 +20.41
7-day SHIBOR 3.2370 2.9190 +31.80
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- Non-bank financing to rise in 2013
- Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
- Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
