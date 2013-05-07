* Key 7-day money rate drops 1.73 bps to 3.1809 pct
* Central bank injects net 85 bln yuan on Tuesday
* Market expects net injection this week
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 7 China's money rates extended
their declines on Tuesday as market participants were confident
that the central bank would conduct a net injection this week.
China's central bank drained 55 billion yuan ($8.92
billion)from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday. When taken in combination with previously
issued instruments that mature on Tuesday, injecting funds, the
central bank injected a net 85 billion yuan on Tuesday.
"The demand for repos is not strong, with only a few big
banks in the market for them, so I don't think the central bank
will issue more than 100 billion yuan worth of forward repos
during Thursday's open market operations," said a dealer at a
Chinese bank in Shanghai.
Given total maturing instruments of 186 billion yuan this
week, the dealer's estimate implies a net weekly injection of at
least 31 billion yuan.
The unofficial benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond
repurchase rate edged down 2 bps to 3.18 percent
from 3.20 percent.
The overnight repo rate slumped 43 bps to 2.36
percent by midday, from 2.79 percent on Monday, while the 14-day
repo rate gained 9 bps to 3.15 percent from 3.07
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.1809 3.1982 -1.73
7-day SHIBOR 3.1760 3.2210 -4.50
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
MARKET DRIVERS
- China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- Non-bank financing to rise in 2013
- Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
- Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)