* Seven-day repo rate rises 12 bps to 3.11 pct * PBOC sells 10 bln yuan bills, first sale since late 2011 * Its bill yield appears to signal stable interest rates * Market cautiously watches next PBOC moves By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 9 China's unofficial benchmark money rates rose on Thursday as the central bank resumed issuing bills for the first time in nearly 17 months, signalling that it will not tolerate a flood of speculation-driven liquidity into the banking system. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rose 12 basis points to 3.11 percent by midday. The overnight rate also rose, inching up to 2.1173 from 2.1143 percent, while the 14-day rate eased. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) in three-month bills at a yield of 2.9089 percent on Thursday morning, a rate traders said indicated the central bank's intention to keep benchmark interest rates stable. Prior to Thursday, the PBOC had not issued any bills since late 2011, relying instead on short-term repos and reverse repos to adjust money supply in the system. Despite the tightening signal, the PBOC permitted maturing bills and repos to inject a net 84 billion yuan into the market this week, as traders had expected, and rates remained around 3 percent, which traders consider an indicator of accommodative liquidity. Data shows heavy capital inflows from overseas markets into China since the third quarter of last year, when central banks in Europe, the United States and Japan began to take quantitative easing steps to bolster their own economies. "It's an expectation issue," said a dealer at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "The market is not short of money overall, but investors are cautiously watching how the central bank will deal with the liquidity overflow." But traders did not believe the PBOC was moving towards a monetary tightening stance given a slew of data pointing to a slower-than-expected recovery in the world's second-largest economy. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1078 2.9861 +12.17 7-day SHIBOR 3.1060 2.9840 +12.20 Note: Repo rates are weighted averages. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)