* Key 7-day money rate falls 7.35 bps to 2.8975 pct
* C.bank canvasses demand for 3-month bills
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 13 China's money rates were mixed
on Monday as market players waited for the central bank to
announce whether it will issue more 3-month bills on Tuesday,
dealers said.
The People's Bank of China was asking commercial banks what
their demand was for three-month bills, seven- and 14-day
reverse repos and 28-day forward repos, dealers told Reuters
early on Monday.
The central bank resumed issuing bills for the first time
last week after a 17-month hiatus. Bills drain funds for tenors
between three months and three years, thus having a stronger
potential impact on base money supply than the bond repurchase
agreements upon which it relied exclusively in 2012.
The weighted average of the unofficial benchmark seven-day
repo fell seven basis points to 2.90 percent by
midday, from 2.97 percent on Thursday.
The overnight rate inched up to 2.16 from 2.14
percent, while the 14-day rate was up to 3.02
percent from Friday's 2.97 percent.
"We are still paying more attention to the situation with
central bank bills, which could give some hint of the next move
in the market," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing.
"However, money conditions still remained ample today."
Dealers said upcoming tax payments for firms have so far had
little impact on the market, but money rates were likely to
rise by the end of this month.
Chinese firms pay estimated corporate income tax each month,
but balance their quarterly and annual taxes during a subsequent
grace period. Annual tax payments for the previous year are
typically balanced in April and May.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.8975 2.9710 -7.35
7-day SHIBOR 2.9010 2.9710 -7.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
