* Benchmark 7-day money rate falls 10 bps to 2.8 pct * PBOC conducts net drain of 21 bln yuan from money markets * Ample liquidity to keep money rates low * PBOC set to continue draining money from market By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 14 China's key money rate fell to a two-month low as an abundance of market liquidity offset the impact of a fund drain by the central bank during regular open market operations on Tuesday, traders said. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo fell 10 basis points to 2.80 percent by midday, its lowest level since March 8. The 14-day rate was down to 2.95 percent from Monday's 3.01 percent, but the overnight rate rose slightly to 2.24 percent from 2.16 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 52 billion yuan ($8.46 billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday and mopped up another 27 billion yuan via three-month bills. The net result was that the central bank soaked up 210 billion yuan on Tuesday. "The central bank's drain today only had a slight impact on the short-term money rates," said a trader at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "The market is flooded with liquidity, and money rates will stay at low levels, so the central bank is expected to continue draining money from the banking system." The central bank resumed issuing bills for the first time last week after a 17-month hiatus as an increasing amount of capital is flowing into China this year. Bills drain funds for tenors between three months and three years, thus having a stronger potential impact on base money supply than the bond repurchase agreements upon which it relied exclusively in 2012. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.7996 2.9022 - 10.26 7-day SHIBOR 2.7740 2.9010 - 12.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)