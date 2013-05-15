* Key 7-day money rate falls to 10-week low at 2.77 pct
* Banks pay regular reserve requirement ratios
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 15 China's money rates fell
further on Wednesday, with the key seven-day money rate hitting
a 10-week low on easy liquidity caused by capital inflows into a
strengthening local currency and fund injections by the central
bank.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
fell 3 basis points to 2.77 percent by midday, its
lowest level since early March.
The 14-day rate was down to 2.88 percent from
Tuesday's 2.94 percent, but the overnight rate
rose slightly to 2.26 percent from 2.25 percent.
The central bank turned to injecting money during open
market operations in late April as data showed China's economic
recovery wobbling. At the same time, hot money inflows pouring
into the country to bet on an ongoing yuan rally have also
supplied liquidity to the market.
Banks must adjust their reserve balances with the central
bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th day of each month in order to
meet regulatory requirements, which usually puts upward pressure
on money rates as banks sequester cash, but there was no sign of
any tightness on Wednesday.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.7687 2.7954 -2.67
7-day SHIBOR 2.7670 2.7740 -0.70
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)