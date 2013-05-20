* Key 7-day money rate jumps 64 bps to 4.34 pct * Dealers remain cautious over companies' tax payments * Money conditions still seen ample By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, May 20 China's money rates rose on Monday, with the key seven-day money rate jumping to a more than three-week high due to demand for funds as companies meet tax payments, dealers said. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo jumped 64 basis points (bps) to 4.34 percent by early afternoon, from 3.70 percent on Friday. The 14-day rate surged 68 bps from Friday's 3.64 percent, and the overnight rate rose to 2.98 percent from 2.88 percent. Market players expect the shortest one-day money rate to likely catch up with the sharper gains of the 7-day rate in the coming days. Dealers said money rates had little potential to fall sharply before companies finish paying tax; but the key seven-day rate would not jump as it had already surged nearly 160 bps in three trading days. Chinese firms must pay estimated corporate income tax each month, but must also balance their quarterly and annual taxes during a subsequent grace period. Annual tax payments for the previous year are typically balanced in April and May. Dealers expect money conditions may remain ample after tax payments and the month-end as there are signs that funds continue to flows into the Chinese market. Last week, data showed the PBOC and commercial banks bought 294 billion yuan ($47.86 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in April, marking the fifth straight month of net purchases. One side-effect of these purchases has been an increased supply of yuan in the interbank market. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3415 3.7006 +64.09 7-day SHIBOR 4.2300 3.5858 +64.42 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)