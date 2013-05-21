* Key 7-day money rate rises 2 bps to 4.40 pct
* One-day repo rate jumps 34 bps to 3.39 pct
* C.bank injects 101 bln yuan via open market on Tuesday
By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, May 21 China's key seven-day money
rates extended their rise on Tuesday due to tight liquidity
conditions caused by tax payments by companies.
However, gains were capped after the People's Bank of China
drained only a total of 19 billion yuan in central bank
three-month bills and 28-day repos, compared with 120 billion
yuan of bills maturing, meaning it injected a net 101 billion
yuan on Tuesday.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
rose 2 basis points (bps) to 4.40 percent, from
4.38 percent on Monday, while the 14-day rate
gained 7 bps from Monday's 4.34 percent.
The overnight rate jumped to 3.39 percent from
3.04 percent, catching up on the rally in other repo rates. It
rose only around 8 basis points on Monday, when seven-day repo
rate jumped around 70 bps.
Liquidity is tight because Chinese companies are paying
income tax. Chinese firms must pay estimated corporate income
tax each month, but must also balance their quarterly and annual
taxes during a subsequent grace period. Annual tax payments for
the previous year are typically balanced in April and May.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.4002 4.3802 + 2.00
7-day SHIBOR 4.3750 4.2300 +14.50
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data
- China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- Non-bank financing to rise in 2013
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
- Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Editing by Kim Coghill)