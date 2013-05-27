* Key 7-day money rate falls 7 bps to 4.09 pct

* Rates seen as staying relatively high til month-end

By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, May 27 China's money rates were mixed on Monday as there were heavy demands for cash for payments of corporate tax and the end of the month, dealers said.

The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo fell 7 basis points to 4.09 percent around midday, down from 4.16 percent on Friday, while the shortest overnight rate rose by 5 bps to 3.57 percent from 3.52 percent.

Dealers reported that the market liquidity improved on Monday, but given the demand for money at month-end, as companies' tax payments are due, the inclination to do new lending was weak.

"Money conditions are much better than before and I expect the rate could fall back at the beginning of next month. The longer-term rates have shown the direction," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

Indeed, the 14-day rate dived 38 basis points to 3.88 percent from Friday's 4.26 percent.

Chinese firms must pay estimated corporate income tax each month, but must also balance their quarterly and annual taxes during a subsequent grace period. Annual tax payments for the previous year are typically balanced in April and May.

Interbank rates often spike at month-end because the largest commercial banks, the main net suppliers of cash to the interbank market, usually cut interbank lending during this period as a buffer against an expected liquidity loss as smaller banks attempt to poach depositors to meet their own ratio targets.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.0921 4.1590 - 6.69 7-day SHIBOR 4.0800 4.1510 - 7.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)