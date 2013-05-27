* Key 7-day money rate falls 7 bps to 4.09 pct
* Rates seen as staying relatively high til month-end
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 27 China's money rates were mixed
on Monday as there were heavy demands for cash for payments of
corporate tax and the end of the month, dealers said.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
fell 7 basis points to 4.09 percent around midday,
down from 4.16 percent on Friday, while the shortest overnight
rate rose by 5 bps to 3.57 percent from 3.52
percent.
Dealers reported that the market liquidity improved on
Monday, but given the demand for money at month-end, as
companies' tax payments are due, the inclination to do new
lending was weak.
"Money conditions are much better than before and I expect
the rate could fall back at the beginning of next month. The
longer-term rates have shown the direction," said a dealer at a
Chinese bank in Shanghai.
Indeed, the 14-day rate dived 38 basis points
to 3.88 percent from Friday's 4.26 percent.
Chinese firms must pay estimated corporate income tax each
month, but must also balance their quarterly and annual taxes
during a subsequent grace period. Annual tax payments for the
previous year are typically balanced in April and May.
Interbank rates often spike at month-end because the largest
commercial banks, the main net suppliers of cash to the
interbank market, usually cut interbank lending during this
period as a buffer against an expected liquidity loss as smaller
banks attempt to poach depositors to meet their own ratio
targets.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.0921 4.1590 - 6.69
7-day SHIBOR 4.0800 4.1510 - 7.10
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data
- China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- Non-bank financing to rise in 2013
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
- Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)