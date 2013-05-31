By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 31 Chinese money rates rose
sharply for the second day on Friday, with the benchmark
seven-day repo rate at its highest level in five weeks as banks
and corporates kept a tight grip on their cash reserves to get
through the end of the month.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
jumped 62 basis points to 4.80 percent around
midday, up from 4.18 percent on Thursday.
The shortest overnight rate jumped 111 basis
points to 4.51 percent from 3.40 percent, its highest point
since late February.
The 14-day rate gained 71 basis points to
4.76 percent from Thursday's 4.05 percent.
"Today is the last day for companies to pay taxes, so banks
-- especially the big ones -- are not willing to lend funds,"
said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing.
"Combined with other factors, the market is quite cautious."
The PBOC has already adjusted its management of the open
market operations by reintroducing three-month bills to drain
excess liquidity earlier in May.
Regulators are struggling to mop up excess funds produced by
hot money inflows, and are also concerned by signs that
non-bank-loan forms of credit growth are being channeled into
speculation or propping up bad debts.
On the other hand, economic growth has shown signs of
wobbling, making a broad policy tightening highly risky.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.8013 4.1836 +61.77
7-day SHIBOR 4.7810 4.1440 +63.70
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai newsroom;
Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)