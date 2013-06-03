* 1-day money rate hits highest level since early 2012
* 7-day rate falls 18 bps to 4.63 pct, but still at high
level
* Market players said c.bank may be preparing to tighten
funds
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 3 China's money rates were mixed
on Monday but remained relatively high on concern that the
People's Bank of China is moving to tighten funds in the market,
dealers said.
Short term rates began climbing early last week in the
run-up to the end of the month, ending at multi-week highs.
Traders consider rates close to 3 percent indicative of
relatively accommodative conditions, but rates have for the most
part remained over 4 percent in recent trading days.
Traders are increasingly worried that the PBOC is preparing
to conduct "fine tuning" in the interbank market, draining funds
to put upward pressure on rates as part of a campaign to slow
the unheathly forms of credit growth that appear to be focusing
on speculative strategies instead of investment in the real
economy.
The shortest overnight rate gained 8 basis
points from 4.53 percent to 4.61 percent on Monday morning, its
highest level since February 2012. The 14-day contract
also rose to 4.80, up from 4.76 on Friday's
close.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
dropped by 18 basis points to 4.63 percent around
midday, down from 4.81 percent on Friday.
Dealers said they originally expected rates to relax
significantly on Monday given that month-end factors stressing
liquidity - namely tax payments and ratio requirement payments
due May 31 - had passed.
"Rates are much higher than we expected," said a dealer at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "The market has felt some
changes in direction, the central bank might really be preparing
to tighten market funds."
Last week, the PBOC drained 17 billion yuan ($2.77 billion)
via open market operation, and dealers said they are waiting for
signs of the PBOC's intentions from open market operation this
week.
"If the central bank continues to drain funds this week, it
probably means they are tightening up overall," said the Chinese
bank dealer.
Chinese equity and money markets have proven highly
sensitive to moves by the PBOC suspected to herald a switch to
tightening policy.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.6348 4.8103 -17.55
7-day SHIBOR 4.6280 4.7810 -15.30
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data
- China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- Non-bank financing to rise in 2013
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
- Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
($1 = 6.1345 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)