* Key 7-day repo rate up 3 bps to 4.73 pct * Market watchful over policy direction * Investors also wary over holiday cash demand and RRR payment By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, June 4 China's key money rate rose on Tuesday, and other short-term rates remained at high levels on worries that the People's Bank of China is preparing to tighten liquidity. Traders are increasingly worried that the PBOC is preparing to conduct "fine tuning" in the interbank market, draining funds to put upward pressure on rates as part of a campaign to slow the unhealthy forms of credit growth that appear to be focusing on speculative strategies instead of investment in the real economy. However, few expect the bank to take more drastic steps such as raising long-term interest rates or increasing reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for banks. Dealers also said cash demand from banks setting aside money for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday has contributed to the conservative mood. "The market has been cautious given rumours of changes to the liquidity management strategy, and also there is a huge demand for cash. So money rates are unlikely to fall much before the holiday," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. China's interbank market will be closed from June 10-12 for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rose by 7 basis points to 4.73 percent around midday, up from 4.66 percent on Monday. The shortest overnight rate dropped 9 basis points to 4.53 percent. It hit 4.62 percent on Monday, its highest point since February 2012. The 14-day rate rose slightly by 2 basis points to 4.83 percent from Monday's 4.81 percent. Banks will also need to put money aside for regular payments to meet their reserve requirement ratios on Tuesday. Banks must make regular payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th in order to meet the RRR, with the amount of the payment adjusted in line with their current volume of deposits. And banks usually prepare cash in the run-up to such holidays to meet spot cash demand, putting temporary upward pressure on rates. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.7304 4.6601 +7.03 7-day SHIBOR 4.7160 4.6280 +8.80 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.