* Short-term rates surge on tight liquidity * Most banks still cautious on lending * China c.bank has not injected cash aggressively * Fewer FX inflows reduce base money creation By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, June 13 China's key money rates muscled higher on Thursday after the central bank refrained from injecting significant liquidity into the interbank market, despite a severe interbank cash crunch. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate jumped 33 basis points to 6.32 percent by midday, up from 5.97 on Sunday. China's interbank market opened for special sessions on Saturday and Sunday before closing for the Dragon Boat Festival from Monday to Wednesday. The overnight repo rate jumped 52 basis points to 6.84 percent on Thursday from 6.32 percent on Sunday. The 14-day rate gained 5 basis points to 7.12 percent from Sunday's 7.07 percent. "It's still tight today. First thing in the morning, I tried to borrow money. Right now demand it's mainly concentrated on short-term cash. I made 10 phone calls and I'm still not sure if I can find a loan," said a trader at a southern Chinese bank. Traders said that given the high rates, the few banks with excess funds prefer to lend for a month or more. As a result, longer-term rates have not spiked much. But borrowers prefer not to get locked in to high rates for an extended period and prefer to borrow short term, while hoping that liquidity has improved when the time comes to re-finance. While still extraordinarily high by normal standards, rates have fallen slightly since Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Individual seven-day repo loans occurred at rates as high as 15 percent on Friday, and the weighted-average overnight rate was 8.68 percent, its highest in 16 months. Reflecting the continued tightness, the overnight rate remained above the seven-day rate, a rarely-seen inversion. ONLY TEMPORARY? Seasonal cash demand related to the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, as well as a slowdown in foreign exchange inflows, were the main factors behind the recent rise in rates, analysts said. Some analysts also cited weakness in the yuan exchange rate as an additional factor hampering yuan liquidity. Traders said on Friday that the People's Bank of China stepped in on Friday afternoon to inject liquidity by conducting reverse repos with selected banks. But the amount appeared to be moderate - just enough to tide over those banks urgently in need of cash, but not enough to bring rates back to normal levels. The PBOC did not withdraw any funds through new repo and bill issuance this week. But the small volume of previously-issued bills and repos maturing this week meant that the central bank injected only 92 billion yuan ($15 billion) into the market on a net basis, smaller than the 160 billion injected last week. Traders said that with the quarter-end approaching, when banks traditionally try to boost deposit totals to prettify their financial statements to shareholders and regulators, liquidity could remain tight through end-June. Most analysts, however, believe the central bank will be unwilling to let rates stay at current levels for much longer, especially as the macro-economy shows signs of weakness. "We believe it's not the PBOC's intention to guide markets to a much higher interbank rate," Lu Ting, head of Greater China economics at Bank of America-Merill Lynch in Hong Kong, wrote in a note to clients on Friday. "In our view, most likely the PBOC failed to anticipate and then failed to respond swiftly to a sudden fall of liquidity supply and seasonal rise of liquidity demand," Lu wrote. Lu expects the PBOC to inject more liquidity through open market operations if rates remain elevated. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 6.3165 5.9699 +34.66 7-day SHIBOR 6.0800 6.6120 -53.20 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.1335 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Steven Bian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)