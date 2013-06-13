* Short-term rates surge on tight liquidity
* Most banks still cautious on lending
* China c.bank has not injected cash aggressively
* Fewer FX inflows reduce base money creation
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, June 13 China's key money rates
muscled higher on Thursday after the central bank refrained from
injecting significant liquidity into the interbank market,
despite a severe interbank cash crunch.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 33 basis points to 6.32 percent by
midday, up from 5.97 on Sunday.
China's interbank market opened for special sessions on
Saturday and Sunday before closing for the Dragon Boat Festival
from Monday to Wednesday.
The overnight repo rate jumped 52 basis points
to 6.84 percent on Thursday from 6.32 percent on Sunday.
The 14-day rate gained 5 basis points to 7.12
percent from Sunday's 7.07 percent.
"It's still tight today. First thing in the morning, I tried
to borrow money. Right now demand it's mainly concentrated on
short-term cash. I made 10 phone calls and I'm still not sure if
I can find a loan," said a trader at a southern Chinese bank.
Traders said that given the high rates, the few banks with
excess funds prefer to lend for a month or more. As a result,
longer-term rates have not spiked much.
But borrowers prefer not to get locked in to high rates for
an extended period and prefer to borrow short term, while hoping
that liquidity has improved when the time comes to re-finance.
While still extraordinarily high by normal standards, rates
have fallen slightly since Thursday afternoon and Friday
morning. Individual seven-day repo loans occurred at rates as
high as 15 percent on Friday, and the weighted-average overnight
rate was 8.68 percent, its highest in 16 months.
Reflecting the continued tightness, the overnight rate
remained above the seven-day rate, a rarely-seen inversion.
ONLY TEMPORARY?
Seasonal cash demand related to the Dragon Boat Festival
holiday, as well as a slowdown in foreign exchange inflows, were
the main factors behind the recent rise in rates, analysts said.
Some analysts also cited weakness in the yuan exchange rate
as an additional factor hampering yuan liquidity.
Traders said on Friday that the People's Bank of China
stepped in on Friday afternoon to inject liquidity by conducting
reverse repos with selected banks.
But the amount appeared to be moderate - just enough to tide
over those banks urgently in need of cash, but not enough to
bring rates back to normal levels.
The PBOC did not withdraw any funds through new repo and
bill issuance this week. But the small volume of
previously-issued bills and repos maturing this week meant that
the central bank injected only 92 billion yuan ($15 billion)
into the market on a net basis, smaller than the 160 billion
injected last week.
Traders said that with the quarter-end approaching, when
banks traditionally try to boost deposit totals to prettify
their financial statements to shareholders and regulators,
liquidity could remain tight through end-June.
Most analysts, however, believe the central bank will be
unwilling to let rates stay at current levels for much longer,
especially as the macro-economy shows signs of weakness.
"We believe it's not the PBOC's intention to guide markets
to a much higher interbank rate," Lu Ting, head of Greater China
economics at Bank of America-Merill Lynch in Hong Kong, wrote in
a note to clients on Friday.
"In our view, most likely the PBOC failed to anticipate and
then failed to respond swiftly to a sudden fall of liquidity
supply and seasonal rise of liquidity demand," Lu wrote.
Lu expects the PBOC to inject more liquidity through open
market operations if rates remain elevated.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 6.3165 5.9699 +34.66
7-day SHIBOR 6.0800 6.6120 -53.20
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts
export data
- China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary
tightening
- Markets spin on liquidity switches
- Non-bank financing to rise in 2013
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source
if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t
- Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on
growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
($1 = 6.1335 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Steven Bian; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)