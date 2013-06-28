* Cash rate falls to lowest since before squeeze, stocks
rise
* Fears of crisis subside, but conditions to stay tight
By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, June 28 China's one-week cash rate
fell to its lowest since before last week's sharp credit squeeze
and stocks rose as much as 2 percent on Friday morning, with
banks having little trouble securing funds to meet their
end-of-quarter requirements.
The central bank allowed short-term borrowing costs spike up
to record highs last week to send a message to banks that they
could no longer count on cheap cash to fund riskier operations.
Earlier this week it moved to allay fears the crunch could
escalate into a financial crisis, bringing a measure of calm to
markets after days of turbulence and heavy stock market losses.
"Banks have nearly all finished attracting new deposits for
the end of this quarter, so we expect money rates should have
relatively big room to fall today," said a trader at a
state-owned bank in Beijing.
"But overall market liquidity is expected to remain
relatively tight over the next two weeks, partly because it
takes time for the market to digest the aftermath of the recent
acute squeeze."
The improvement in short-term funding conditions propped up
stocks, which have trailed its Asian peers so far this week,
weighed down by concerns that even after the crunch blows over
funding conditions would remain tougher than before.
The CSI300 index of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks
rose as much as 2 percent, after falling 0.35 percent
on Thursday. It is still down sharply since the middle of last
week.
The weighted average for the benchmark seven-day repo rate
fell 61 basis points to 6.13 percent in early
trade, still above its usual range of 3-4 percent. The overnight
rate fell by 52 basis points to 4.92 percent.
The weighted-average seven-day rate hit a record 11.62
percent last Thursday, though some trades were seen as high as
28 percent, as the central bank allowed conditions to tighten
and panic grew in the market about a potential credit crunch.
This week, the People's Bank of China pledged to provide
emergency liquidity to any bank short of cash, and revealed that
it had already done so for some institutions.