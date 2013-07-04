* Benchmark money rate now in pre-cash crunch level
* But overnight rate up as banks put aside more reserves
* Demand from smaller banks drops as seasonal demand eases
* Major banks remain cautious awaiting PBOC moves
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 4 China's benchmark seven-day
rate fell back to its normal range of 3-4 percent on Thursday
after last month's unprecedented cash squeeze, although the
overnight bond repurchase rate edged up as banks set aside
reserves to meet the required reserve ratio.
The weighted-average overnight repo rate was
up 3.2 basis points at 3.34 percent, while the seven-day rate
slumped 28.3 bps to 3.95 percent on slower demand
from smaller banks.
China's central bank allowed short-term borrowing costs to
spike to close to 30 percent on June 20, sending a blunt but
effective message to overstretched banks that it was determined
to bring risky lending under control.
Policymakers later issued a flurry of reassurances that
there is ample liquidity in the financial system, but the nasty
squeeze could be just a preview of greater instability to come
if China's leaders push ahead with liberalising interest rates
and capital controls, some traders believe.
"The market squeeze is apparently over, but we remain
cautious not to lend aggressively," said a dealer at a major
Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
"The main uncertainty is what the central bank is going to
do next to clamp down on risky businesses, such as trust loans
and wealth management."
More immediately, banks need to set aside additional funds
with the central bank on Friday in order to meet the required
reserve ratio (RRR).
Because June was the end of the first half, banks that hope
to window-dress their books strive hard to attract new deposits,
meaning most banks will have to put aside extra reserves,
traders said.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.9512 4.2343 -28.31
7-day SHIBOR 3.9380 4.2420 -30.40
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)