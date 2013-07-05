* Govt appears to have learned lesson not to strangle
liquidity
* Finance ministry to auction 100 bln yuan deposits
* Compared with 40 bln yuan per month in April to June
* PBOC ends week letting 46 bln yuan flow into market
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 5 China's money market rates
mostly fell on Friday as regulators signalled they will inject
funds into an interbank market still recovering from a massive
cash crunch at the end of June that sparked fears of a banking
crisis.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase rate fell 15 basis points (bps) to 3.80
percent, returning to its normal range of between 3-4 percent.
The 14-day repo rate dropped 16 bps to 4.28
percent, although the overnight repo rate edged up
slightly by 7 bps to 3.38 percent as banks set aside additional
funds to meet the required reserve ratio (RRR).
China's central bank allowed short-term borrowing costs to
spike to close to 30 percent on June 20, sending a blunt but
effective message to overstretched banks that it was determined
to bring risky lending under control.
Policymakers later issued a flurry of reassurances that
there is ample liquidity in the financial system, but the nasty
squeeze has already created widespread worries over the health
of the world's second-largest economy and China's financial
system.
"It appears regulators are stepping up injecting funds into
the market," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai.
"Positive official attitudes towards ensuring liquidity in
the banking system have helped ease jitters over supply and
effectively terminated the squeeze."
China's finance ministry will auction a total of 100 billion
yuan ($16.31 billion) of six-month and three-month deposits to
commercial banks on July 11 and 18, the ministry said on
Thursday.
That compares with a monthly average of 40 billion yuan of
deposits the ministry auctioned from April to June. Regulators
have increasing used government revenues deposited in Chinese
banks as a monetary policy tool since last year.
China's central bank conducted no operations in the open
market this week, resulting in 46 billion yuan from maturing
instruments flowing into the market.
However, traders said the recent liquidity squeeze in the
money markets signalled that the regulatory offensive against
aggressive lending practices would nevertheless be intensified
going forward.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.8047 3.9550 -15.03
7-day SHIBOR 3.8160 3.9380 -12.20
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)