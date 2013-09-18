* Benchmark govt bond futures hit record high
* Market expects potential lower interest rates in a few
months
* Money rates mixed, liquidity supply relatively good
* Repeat of late-June cash crunch seen as unlikely
By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Sept 18 China's main government bond
futures contract hit a record high this week as traders expect
the central bank may loosen policy in response to Fed tapering,
while money market rates remained relatively stable, with
traders saying another quarter-end fund squeeze is unlikely.
The benchmark December 2013 five-year contract rose
as high as 94.558 yuan ($15.45) on Tuesday, its highest level
since China relaunched trading of government bond futures in
early September following an 18-year ban. The price rise
reflects expectations that government bond rates will fall over
the next three months.
Open interest also reached a record high of 5,022 lots on
the day. The contract staged a correction to change hands around
94.23 on Wednesday. Chinese financial markets will be closed on
Thursday and Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Other futures contracts <0#CTF:> also approached all-time
highs on Tuesday before correcting slightly on Wednesday.
China's capital controls would blunt the impact on Chinese
financial markets from an anticipated reduction of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme.
Still, traders see potential for an impact on future
monetary policy.
Traders said the rally in the three-month government futures
contract reflected market expectations that Fed tapering may
lead to reduced capital inflows to China and other emerging
markets, increasing the possibility of monetary easing by the
People's Bank of China.
"The QE reduction and eventual exit won't have a rapid,
direct impact on China's economy and markets because of capital
controls," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
"But a longer-term impact will be less money flowing into
Chinese markets. That is likely to push the (PBOC) towards an
easier stance in monetary policy."
NO CASH CRUNCH EXPECTED
Money market rates were mixed this week after the PBOC
conducted a net drain from money markets for the third straight
week. But market participants believe that a cash crunch like
the one that slammed markets in late June is unlikely.
The volume-weighted average price for the benchmark
seven-day bond repurchase contract rose 28 basis
points to 3.79 percent by midday on Wednesday from last Friday's
close.
However, the 14-day rate dropped 6 bps to
3.96 percent while the overnight rate was down 2
bps at 3.56 percent.
Traders consider rates in the neighbourhood of 3 percent
indicative of relatively accommodative liquidity conditions in
normal times. But at the end of a quarter, when banks prepare
extra cash to meet regulatory checks, rates as high as 4 to 5
percent will still imply a reasonable supply of liquidity.
The June cash squeeze was engineered by the PBOC to warn
commercial banks away from using short-term borrowing in the
interbank money market to finance high-risk shadow lending.
Short-term rates soared as high as 30 percent for a short
period of time - startling investors at home and abroad, roiling
global markets and pushing China's stock market down by
as much as 20 percent in less than a month from late May.
But the central bank has since become more generous in
offering liquidity to the interbank market and has pledged to
communicate more actively with market players to better manage
expectations, traders said.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly,
(pct) bps)**
1-day repo 3.5651 -2.43
7-day repo 3.7907 +27.97
7-day SHIBOR 3.7490 +17.90
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Wednesday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
(pct) official deposit
rate* (bps)
2-yr IRS based on 1- 2.8480 -15.20
year deposit rate
Change
(week-on-week,
bps)
5-yr IRS based on 4.1850 -10.50
7-day repo
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
5 YEAR GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Contract RIC Price Change (weekly,
(yuan) bps)
3-Dec CTFZ3 94.230 +46.20
4-Mar CTFH4 94.334 +45.00
4-Jun CTFM4 94.396 +42.60
