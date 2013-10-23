* 7-day repo contract rise more than 1 percentage point
* Beijing is concerned with inflation, property prices
* Intervention to hold back yuan adding liquidity
* Traders will watch c.bank ops on Thurs for more signals
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Oct 23 China's primary short-term
money rates rose on Wednesday in a delayed
reaction to signals from regulators they are considering
tightening liquidity to tamp rising inflationary pressure.
A policy adviser to the People's Bank of China (PBOC) told
Reuters on Tuesday that the authority may tighten cash
conditions in the financial system to address inflation risks.
The benchmark seven-day repo contract, which has
been on a steady slide since Oct. 9, rose steeply in the morning
session with quotes as high as 4.55 percent, up more than a full
percentage point from the previous final closing quote.
Beijing is concerned that unexpected rises in inflation and
property prices may be partly attributable to liquidity washing
into the interbank market from capital inflows and fiscal
deposits.
Government tax revenues deposited in Chinese commercial
banks have grown so large that regulators have been able to use
them as a monetary policy tool.
In September, purchases of foreign exchange by the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) and Chinese commercial banks soared. The
total, on a net basis, was 126.4 billion yuan ($9.52 billion),
compared with August's 27.3 billion yuan.
The purchases imply there are rising capital inflows seeking
to exploit an ongoing rally in the yuan. In order to
sterilise the impact of such inflows, the PBOC buys dollars and
sells yuan - which adds liquidity to the domestic market.
In another signal that mild tightening may be under way, the
PBOC abstained from open market operations on Tuesday for the
second consecutive session, leaving the interbank market set to
drain another 58 billion yuan this week - unless the bank
injects or drains funds during coming operations on Thursday.
The central bank has already drained a net 99.5 billion yuan
from the money market since the end of September.
WORRYING HOME PRICES
Official data showed house prices rose the most in nearly
three years in September, with some cities posting double-digit
gains. Entrenched real estate inflation is considered a major
systemic risk by economists, as it can divert capital from more
productive uses and simultaneously reduce the ability of Chinese
consumers to spend on other things.
The net impact of trade in the benchmark seven-day repo
contract has brought the instrument's volume weighted average
price (VWAP) back above 4 percent, which traders say indicates
moderately tight conditions.
The overnight repo rate also rose, with its
VWAP gaining 70 basis points to 3.79 percent by midday.
"Traders are a bit more nervous today compared to
yesterday," said a trader at a major state-owned bank in
Shanghai. But she added that there was no shortage of liquidity,
so the higher rates were more reflective of increasing cautious
sentiment.
Rates initially showed little sign of reaction when the PBOC
stayed on the sidelines on Tuesday, but the nature of contract
settlement in the interbank market frequently causes rates to
post a delayed reaction to moves by the central bank.
The trader said her peers are watching what the bank does
during regularly scheduled open market operations on Thursday.
There are no signs of panic similar to what occurred during a
cash crunch in June when some rates were quoted as high as 30
percent, she said.
($1 = 6.0935 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)