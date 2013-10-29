* C.bank injects 13 bln yuan via open market operations
* Small amount but psychological comfort for market
* Money tight but will not reach level of June squeeze
* C.bank signals worries over liquidity excess but not
tightens policy
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Oct 29 China's money rates stabilised
after the central bank resumed open market operations on Tuesday
morning for the first time since Oct 15, easing worries that the
authorities were preparing to dramatically tighten monetary
policy.
The central bank injected 13 billion yuan ($2.13 billion)
into the markets via open market operations. It leaves the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) on track to inject a net 13.1
billion yuan into money markets this week barring any offsetting
drains at the next open market operations on Thursday.
If so it would mark the first time the PBOC has injected net
funds since the week beginning Oct. 7.
The weighted average seven-day repo rate edged
down 1 basis point to 4.99 percent by midday, while the
overnight repo rate fell 3 bps to 4.52 percent,
although the 14-day rose 7 bps to 4.76 percent.
"The PBOC's injection was small and not enough to cover
seasonal cash demand at the end of the month," said a trader at
a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai, referring to month-end
demand from banks and other financial institutions to meet
regulatory requirements such as a loan-to-deposit rate.
"It nevertheless exerted a psychological impact on the
market, reassuring traders that regulators will come to the
market's rescue in case of extreme need, and this made banks
more willing to lend."
On Monday, money market rates reached their highest levels
since June's dramatic cash crunch as some market players
believed that regulators had signalled they might clamp down on
excessive liquidity to get rising property prices and inflation
under control.
The rates, however, remained far below the stratospheric
levels during the June cash crunch, which set off a panic in
financial markets globally. The squeeze saw some intraday quotes
for short-term instruments coming in as high as 30 percent. The
seven-day repo rose to over 11 percent on June 20.
The PBOC had stopped reverse repos to inject money into the
markets for three open market operations from Oct. 17 to 24,
sparking speculation over a monetary tightening.
But traders said the PBOC appears to just want to send
signals that the government is concerned about the excessive
liquidity that had fanned rising inflation and home prices in
September. It has not indicated any monetary tightening via
raises in banks' required reserve ratios or interest rates,
which would have a more profound effect on the country's money
supply.
"With Tuesday's injection, people are even more confident
that the government will not change its neutral monetary policy
for now, although the PBOC will stick to its pro-tight stance in
managing the liquidity," said a senior trader at a Chinese
state-owned bank in Beijing.
"Money rates have the potential to fall to their normal
ranges next week when the end-month demand is over," she said,
adding the market typically sees a range of 3-4 percent for the
benchmark seven-day repo rate in normal days without seasonal
demand.
