By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Nov 1 China's money rates trended
lower this week after roller-coaster trading, driven by cash
demand for corporate tax payments coming due, and the need for
banks to meet regulatory requirements such as loan-to-deposit
ratios.
After sitting on the sidelines the previous week, the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) came to the market's rescue this
week, injecting money via weekly open market operations on
Tuesday and Thursday, ending up the week with a net injection of
29.1 billion yuan ($4.77 billion).
With more supply on the way to the market, traders expect
money rates to fall further in coming weeks, and if liquidity
proves to be abundant, the PBOC may shift operations to forwards
repos to drain cash instead of using reverse repos to inject
money as it has done since August, traders said.
"The PBOC's injection this week was small and not enough to
cover seasonal cash demand, which pushed short-term funding
costs up sharply around the mid-week," said a trader at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"It nevertheless exerted a psychological impact on the
market, reassuring traders that regulators will come to the
market's rescue in case of extreme need," she said.
"With banks more willing to lend after the PBOC injection,
money rates started slumping on Thursday and are set to end the
week lower than the end of last week."
For example, the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the
overnight repo was quoted at 5.30 percent at the
close on Wednesday, its highest closing level since the domestic
market's cash squeeze in June.
But it fell to 4.29 percent at midday on Friday, heading for
a fall around 26 basis points this week compared with last
week's close of 4.55 percent.
The VWAP of the benchmark seven-day repo hit
its highest closing high of 5.69 percent since June also on
Wednesday, but dropped to 4.61 percent at Friday's midday, set
to stage a slump of 45 bps from last week's 5.06 percent.
Money market rates had jumped as corporates typically pay
third-quarter income tax in late October and by end-month
demand, aggravated by speculation that regulators may tighten
monetary policy after recent official data pointing to
higher-than-expected inflation and housing price growth, traders
said.
Rare volatility seen in the rates this week, the severest
since June, has also indicated that the market's ability to
handle seasonal demand has been weakened by the PBOC favouring a
tight liquidity policy for most of the year amid official
worries over red-hot property prices.
Money rates, however, remained far below the stratospheric
levels during the June cash crunch, which set off a panic in
financial markets globally. The squeeze saw some intraday quotes
for short-term instruments coming in as high as 30 percent. The
seven-day repo VWAP rose to over 11 percent on June 20.
Traders said money supply will be greatly improved in
November and December, the two months when the Ministry of
Finance pumps large amounts of money into the markets --
redistributing tax revenues.
Last year, the ministry injected 114.9 billion yuan into the
banking system in November and 1.17 trillion yuan in December.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 4.2919 -25.65
7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.6125 -44.99
14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 5.0285 -86.91
7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.6100 -28.10
*The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday
** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)*
2 yr IRS based on 1 year CNABAD2YF= 2.9522 -4.78
benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.31 +131
1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 4.12 +112
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Instrument RIC Rate Change
(weekly, bps)
Dec 2013 5 yr CTFZ3 93.798 +16.8
Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH4 93.798 +22.8
Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 93.954 +15.6
(Editing by Eric Meijer)