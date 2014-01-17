* Liquidity tightens ahead of Spring Festival, tax payments * C.bank refrains from injecting money for 3 straight weeks * PBOC may act if benchmark rate rises above 7 pct - traders * PBOC official pledges to maintain adequate liquidity By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Jan 17 China's money rates jumped this week as liquidity conditions deteriorated sharply ahead of the Spring Festival holiday, with traders watching to see if the central bank will maintain its passive stance and allow another cash crunch to unfold. Cash demand typically rises ahead of China's Spring Festival, or Lunar New Year, as households and corporates withdraw cash to pay for holiday spending and year-end bonuses. The holiday falls on Jan. 31 this year and will see the money markets closed for a week. Cash is also tight in January because companies start paying income and other taxes for the previous year, which channels funds out of commercial banks and into the state treasury, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) did not conduct any open market operations this week for the third straight week. The decision not to inject cash into markets continues a tight stance that observers say is intended to curb off-balance-sheet lending, which is often funded with interbank borrowing. But a senior PBOC official said in remarks published on Friday that the central bank would use various tools to adjust liquidity in a flexible way to help maintain appropriate growth in credit and social financing. China's benchmark money market rate, the seven-day bond repurchase rate, was at 4.99 percent on a weighted-average basis by midday on Friday, jumping 96 basis points from the end of last week. The overnight repo rose 12 bps to 2.86 percent, while the 14-day repo was up 10 bps at 4.84 percent. "The rates have the potential to rise further ahead of the Spring Festival," said a trader at major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But judging from December's experience, the PBOC is likely to use tools like reverse repos and short-term liquidity operations to come to the market's rescue when the weighted average of the 7-day repo reaches around 7 percent." Demand for cash in the money market typically spikes at the end of each quarter and around major holidays. The PBOC engineered two interbank market squeezes in June and December, refusing to aid the banks with large cash injections to cope with elevated seasonal demand. The refusal reflected the PBOC's unhappiness with banks' lack of progress in deleveraging their interbank positions to reduce financial risks. The central bank has led traders to expect periodic bouts of tight liquidity in the money market this year. Tight money has caused China's interest-rate swaps linked to the seven-day repo rate to jump. Five-year IRS of this type were quoted at 5.15 percent at midday on Friday, above the current level of the underlying seven-day repo rate. But swaps based on the benchmark one-year bank deposit rate have barely budged, indicating that the market is not expecting authorities to raise policy rates. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.8585 +12.50 7-day repo 4.9869 +96.13 14-day repo 4.8389 +9.79 7-day SHIBOR 4.7760 +73.50 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.9884 +1.16 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 5.15 +215 1 yr 7-day repo swap 5.05 +205 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Change (weekly, pct) Mar 2014 5 yr 91.602 +0.06 Jun 2014 5 yr 92.168 +0.06 Sep 2014 5 yr 92.456 +0.03 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike - Unprecedented securitisation plan aims to slow rapid money growth - China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation intensifies DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Large hot money inflows to China in late 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)