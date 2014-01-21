* Abrupt rate rise prompts central bank to inject cash
* PBOC telegraphs injection, suggests better market
signalling
* Cash crunch risks undermining IPO resumption
* Regulators creating pilot to help small banks directly
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 21 China's central bank moved to
head off another destabilising cash squeeze on Tuesday with a
big injection of cash - flagged in advance in a surprising act
of transparency to relieve anxious markets.
Faced with an abrupt rise in benchmark interest rates on
Monday, which saw the benchmark seven-day repo rate
quoted as high as 10 percent at one point, the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced it had provided an
unspecified amount of emergency cash directly to some banks
through its short-term lending facility (SLF).
It also committed to injecting money into the financial
system during regularly scheduled open market operations on
Tuesday - an unusual behavioural change for the central bank,
which usually remains cagey about such plans.
As good as its word, the PBOC dumped 255 billion yuan ($42
billion) into the interbank market, the first injection since
Dec. 24 and the largest amount in one day in 11 months.
The central bank also set up a lending facility specifically
for smaller banks, who often complain they are squeezed out of
the interbank market by bigger players.
"We think these are significant steps by the PBOC," said
Zhang Zhiwei, China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.
"These announcements suggest that the central bank is very
concerned about potential liquidity risk in the interbank market
leading into the Lunar New Year holiday period, as well as the
financial risks in small banks," he wrote in a research note.
Following the central bank actions, benchmark rates eased
sharply on Tuesday and several bond auctions by the China
Development Bank went smoothly, pricing below
expectations.
Stock markets were also relieved, with the benchmark CSI300
Index closing up nearly 1 percent on the day.
But money dealers remained cautious. They said cash
withdrawals as Chinese prepare for the Lunar New Year holidays
in the first week of February and planned initial public
offerings (IPOs), which require potential investors to lock up
cash, could apply upward pressure to rates in the absence of
fresh fund injections by the PBOC.
Markets are also jittery over whether a 3 billion yuan
mining trust loan, underwritten by China Credit Trust, will be
allowed to default at the end of the month.
BALANCING ACT
Chinese regulators want to move the country away from a
credit-intensive growth model without putting short-term
economic stability at risk, but volatility in the interbank
lending markets show the difficulty they have in striking a
balance.
"The PBOC is committed to deleveraging and reform but it has
to tread cautiously," said a former central bank researcher, who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
"Tightening money and credit conditions could put more
pressures on the economy, and higher borrowing costs could erode
profit margins of manufacturers and hurt the real economy."
By refraining from injecting cash into the country's
interbank market - the funding pool commercial banks often use
to cover risky credit bets - the PBOC has effectively engineered
a sustained rise in short-term interest rates.
But by doing so, it has also set off a series of panic
attacks in the market.
Last June, short-term rates jumped as high as 30 percent as
domestic media circulated reports of panicking bankers and cash
machines running dry. A less dramatic rise in rates occured in
December.
The cash crunches hit Chinese stock markets, which are
particularly sensitive to liquidity conditions, creating a
headache for the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC),
which is trying to restore investor confidence in stock markets
to serve as a viable alternative to bank lending.
The January rate rise was of particular concern because it
risked setting off a stock market slide just as the long-frozen
IPO market was being revived.
POINTING FINGERS
The PBOC was publicly criticised during the cash crunches in
2013 for not clearly communicating with the market, causing
retail investors to overreact. Monday's announcement
telegraphing its intention to inject funds appears to have been
a small step in addressing that criticism.
However, central bankers have repeatedly and publicly
defended their behavior by arguing that there is plenty of
liquidity available in the system. If banks managed their cash
supply better, that money would be available, they said.
Some traders said Monday's announcement was a step away from
this hard-line position, pointing to the PBOC's commitment that
it would create regional SLF centres around China to directly
deliver cash to smaller stressed banks.
This would address a common complaint from traders at
smaller banks that the big four state-owned banks abuse their
mass and market influence to bully smaller entities into paying
exortionate rates for short-term cash, even when they have
plenty of cash to hand.
"It appears the central bank feels major banks have not done
a good job in offering funds to smaller rivals, so it now wants
to do itself," said a trader at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai.
On the other hand, economists point out that the smaller
banks, which are particularly hungry for profits, tend to be far
more deeply engaged in the kind of speculative lending, or
shadow banking, that the PBOC is trying to suppress or redirect.
Industrial Bank, Minsheng Bank
, and Ping An Bank are the most
vulnerable to rising interbank rates due to their heavy reliance
on short-term interbank borrowing, Michael Werner, China banks
analyst for Bernstein Research, wrote in a note to clients in
November.