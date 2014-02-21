* PBOC seen allowing relatively easy in short-term * Weak manufacturing data also supports easier money * But Jan credit data suggests return to excess debt growth * PBOC likely to tighten liquidity again after mid-March By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Feb 21 China's key money rates slumped to four-month lows this week, and traders said the government may be loosening liquidity to boost sentiment ahead of an annual parliament session in early March. Market talk also focused on a weak manufacturing survey released this week, which may push the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to relax a clampdown on excessive credit growth that it launched in mid-2013. The PBOC resumed its use of cash-draining bond repurchase agreements in open market operations this week, its first use of this tool in eight months. But authorities only drained a modest 108 billion yuan ($18 billion) via that route. Traders say the resumption of cash-draining repos is preparation in case the PBOC needs to mop up a larger volume of excess liquidity in the coming weeks. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate tumbled 99 basis points (bps) from the end of last week to 3.37 percent on a weighted-average basis at midday on Friday. If it holds, this level would be the lowest close since mid-October. The 14-day repo rate slumped 55 bps to 4 percent, while the overnight repo rate was down 141 bps at 1.74 percent, which would be the lowest close since March. China's legislators will gather in Beijing in early March to map out economic polices for the next year and approve personnel changes in the government, among other tasks. "China traditionally tries to create a positive atmosphere ahead of and during any major political events, and that has given rise to speculation of a more accommodative liquidity policy in coming weeks," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. UNDESIRABLE DATA Chinese factory activity shrank for a second straight month in February, with employment falling at the fastest pace in five years, according to the flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) published on Thursday. The central bank also said last weekend that Chinese banks disbursed 1.32 trillion yuan in new loans in January, the largest amount lent in a single month in four years, far exceeding expectations for 1.1 trillion yuan. Seasonality is always an issue at the start of the year, both because banks tend to front-load their lending and because of distortions resulting from the Lunar New Year holiday. Even so, traders said the all-time high fund-raising figures were particularly unsettling. Total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of liquidity and credit in the economy, hit a record monthly high of 2.58 trillion yuan in January, toppling the previous record of 2.55 trillion yuan in March 2013. The TSF also showed a revival of shadow banking business in January, as entrusted loans doubled. "January credit data appears to have sent another warning that increased money supply has not flowed into the real economy," said the trader. "As such, the PBOC could return to stern liquidity policy at any time, although most likely after March." Successive record high TSF readings in the first quarter of last year -- driven largely by explosive growth in shadow banking activity -- prompted the PBOC to strike back through the interbank market, engineering repeated cash crunches that saw short-term rates reach as high as 30 percent in late June. Despite this week's ease in short-term rates, many traders still predict the seven-day repo rate's 250-day moving average will rise by a further 50 bps to 4.5 percent in the first half of the year, up from around 4.0 percent in late 2013 and 3.5 percent in mid-2013. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.74 -141 7-day repo 3.37 -99 14-day repo 4.00 -55 7-day SHIBOR 3.60 -84 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.9559 -4.41 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 4.85 +185 1 yr 7-day repo swap 4.65 +165 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Change (weekly, pct) Mar 2014 5 yr 91.892 -0.71 Jun 2014 5 yr 92.496 -0.52 Sep 2014 5 yr 92.806 -0.43 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Tax man attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.09 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)